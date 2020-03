BRIEF-Firstgroup says cannot provide financial guidance

March 23 (Reuters) - FirstGroup PLC:

* REG-FIRSTGROUP PLC: COVID-19 UPDATE

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - NO LONGER ABLE TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON OUTTURN FOR REMAINDER OF FINANCIAL YEAR TO 31 MARCH 2020

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - IN RECENT DAYS THERE HAVE BEEN SUBSTANTIAL VOLUME REDUCTIONS IN PASSENGER DEMAND BUSINESSES IN NORTH AMERICA AND UK

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - ON 19 MARCH 2020 GROUP SIGNED A NEW £250M BANK BRIDGE FACILITY FOR REFINANCING OF NEXT BOND MATURITY IN APRIL 2021

* FIRSTGROUP - ARE IN VERY ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANY OF CUSTOMERS ABOUT FUTURE SERVICE LEVELS AND FULL OR PARTIAL PAYMENTS IN LIEU OF REDUCED SERVICE

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - FUTURE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ORDERS ON HOLD

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - PASSENGER VOLUMES IN FIRST RAIL BUSINESSES HAVE REDUCED SUBSTANTIALLY SINCE LAST WEEK WITH REVENUE UP TO 90% LOWER OVER LAST FEW DAYS

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - PARATRANSIT OPERATIONS (32% OF DIVISIONAL REVENUE) ARE SEEING TRIP NUMBERS DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY HALF UNDER FIRST TRANSIT BUSINESS

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - IN UK OUR FIRST BUS BUSINESS HAS SEEN FARE-PAYING PASSENGER REVENUE DECLINES AND CONCESSIONARY VOLUME DECLINES OF APPROXIMATELY 65%