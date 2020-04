April 3 (Reuters) - FirstGroup PLC:

* GOVERNMENT FUNDING FOR ENGLAND’S BUS INDUSTRY

* NEW FUNDING COULD TOTAL £167M ACROSS INDUSTRY, COMPLETES PACKAGE OF MEASURES FOR SUPPORTING BUS SERVICES AND NETWORKS AT CURRENT TIME

SINCE PANDEMIC BEGAN, WE HAVE SEEN FARE-PAYING PASSENGER REVENUE AND CONCESSIONARY VOLUME DECLINES OF AROUND 90%