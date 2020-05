May 28 (Reuters) - FirstGroup PLC:

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - WELCOMES FINALISATION OF A FURTHER FUNDING PROGRAMME FROM DEPARTMENT FOR TRANSPORT

* FIRSTGROUP PLC - AS AT 26 MAY 2020, GROUP’S UNDRAWN COMMITTED HEADROOM AND FREE CASH WAS STABLE AT £770M

* FIRSTGROUP- FIRST MONTH OF FY, CASH GENERATED BY OPERATIONS IN ROAD DIVISIONS AND GROUP WAS POSITIVE & AHEAD OF PROJECTIONS AT OUTSET OF MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: