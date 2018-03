Feb 28 (Reuters) - Firstrand Ltd:

* REGULATORY APPROVAL

* ‍SARB APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ALDERMORE BY FIRSTRAND OFFEROR, A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF FIRSTRAND LIMITED​

* ‍ALL REQUIRED REGULATORY APPROVALS HAVE NOW BEEN RECEIVED FOR ACQUISITION OF ALDERMORE BY FIRSTRAND OFFEROR​