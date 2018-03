BRIEF-FirstRand Posts HY HEPS Of ‍224.2​ Cents

March 6 (Reuters) - Firstrand Ltd:

* HY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ‍224.2​ CENTS VERSUS. 211.5 CENTS AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* HY ROE ‍22.5​ PERCENT VERSUS 22.9 PERCENT AS REPORTED YEAR AGO

* HY NORMALISED EARNINGS ‍12,461​ MILLION RAND VERSUS 11,646 MILLION RAND AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* ‍DIRECTORS DECLARED GROSS CASH DIVIDEND TOTALLING 130 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE OUT OF INCOME RESERVES FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DEC 2017​

* COMFORTABLE TO PAY DIVIDEND HIGHER THAN EARNINGS GROWTH WITH 1.7X COVER WHICH REMAINS BELOW STATED LONG-TERM COVER RANGE OF 1.8X TO 2.2X​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: