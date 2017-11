Nov 30 (Reuters) - FIRSTRAND LTD:

* LAURITZ LANSER DIPPENAAR WILL RETIRE AS BOARD CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR WITH EFFECT FROM 31 MARCH 2018‍​

* WILLIAM RODGER (ROGER) JARDINE WILL BE APPOINTED INDEPENDENT NON- EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 1 APRIL 2018