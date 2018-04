April 20 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd:

* FIRSTRAND LTD - THOMAS WINTERBOER HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN INDEPENDENT NON- EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF FIRSTRAND LIMITED AND FIRSTRAND BANK LIMITED

* FIRSTRAND LTD - PATRICK MAGUIRE GOSS WILL RETIRE AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* FIRSTRAND LTD - PAUL KENNETH HARRIS WILL RETIRE AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE 30 APRIL 2018.