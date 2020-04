April 24 (Reuters) - FirstRand Ltd:

* WITHDRAWAL OF FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR THE YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020

* THAT FIRSTRAND’S 30 JUNE 2020 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE GUIDANCE HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN

* EXPECTED EARNINGS AND ROE PERFORMANCE FOR FULL YEAR TO 30 JUNE 2020 REMAIN UNDER REVIEW

* ESCALATION OF COVID-19, LOCKDOWNS IN MOST MARKETS WHERE CO OPERATES HAS REQUIRED SIGNIFICANT REVISIONS TO GROUP'S MACROECONOMIC FORECASTS