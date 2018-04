April 19 (Reuters) - FirstService Corp:

* FIRSTSERVICE BRANDS COMPLETES FOUR ACQUISITIONS

* FIRSTSERVICE CORP - TERMS OF TRANSACTIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

* FIRSTSERVICE - EXPANDED FIRSTSERVICE BRANDS OPERATIONS WITH FOUR ACQUISITIONS WITHIN ITS CALIFORNIA CLOSETS, PAUL DAVIS RESTORATION SERVICE PLATFORMS