Jan 17 (Reuters) - Firstservice Corp:

* FIRSTSERVICE INCREASES CREDIT FACILITY TO US$250 MILLION

* FIRSTSERVICE CORP - UNDER AMENDED FACILITY, MATURITY DATE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO JANUARY 2023 FROM JUNE 2020