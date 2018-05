BRIEF-FIS Announces Pricing Of Senior Notes Offering

May 14 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc:

* FIS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC - PRICING OF SALE OF $400 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.25% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC - ALSO PRICING OF $600 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - INTENDS TO ISSUE NOTICE OF REDEMPTION FOR $750 MILLION OF 2.850% SENIOR NOTES DUE OCT 2018