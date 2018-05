BRIEF-FIS Announces Proposed Offering Of Senior Notes

May 14 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc:

* FIS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION - INTENDS TO MAKE OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES IN ONE OR MORE TRANCHES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $1 BILLION

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - TO USE OFFERING PROCEEDS TO REPAY PORTION OF ABOUT $1.275 BILLION OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES - TO ISSUE REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR ALL $750.0 MILLION OF 2.850% SENIOR NOTES DUE OCT ON SETTLEMENT DATE OF OFFERING