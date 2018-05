BRIEF-Fis Reports Q1 EPS Of $0.54

May 1 (Reuters) - Fidelity National Information Services Inc :

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.05 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE $2.066 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.04 BILLION

* COMPANY RAISES FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $3.04 TO $3.39

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.14 TO $5.34

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED GAAP REVENUE DECREASE OF 1.5 TO 2.5 PERCENT

* SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASE OF 2.5 TO 3.5 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.18, REVENUE VIEW $8.53 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)