Aug 14 (Reuters) - Fisco Ltd

* Says unit of NCXX Group Inc signed capital alliance agreement with FACETASM on May 16

* Says unit of NCXX Group Inc acquired 51 percent stake (4.2 million shares) in FACETASM for 41.8 million yen on May 24

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/sUqzZk

