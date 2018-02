BRIEF-Fish farmer Grieg Seafood eyes 25 pct output hike in 2020 vs 2018

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Grieg Seafood Asa:

* GRIEG SEAFOOD CEO SAYS TARGETS 100,000 TONNES OF SALMON PRODUCTION IN 2020 VERSUS GUIDANCE OF 80,000 TONNES IN 2018

* GRIEG SEAFOOD CEO SAYS 22 PERCENT OF 2018 PRODUCTION SOLD ON CONTRACTS AT PRICES AROUND NOK 60 PER KILO

* GRIEG SEAFOOD CEO GUIDES SALMON PRODUCTION OF 8,900 TONNES IN Q1

* GRIEG SEAFOOD CFO SAYS WILL IN ADDITION TO ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF 25-35 PERCENT OF NET RESULT, WILL CONSIDER AN EXTRAORDINARY DIVIDEND Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)