March 17 (Reuters) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd:

* FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LTD-UPDATED ITS REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020.

* FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION SEES FULL YEAR NET PROFIT AFTER TAX TO BE WITHIN RANGE OF ABOUT NZ$275 MILLION TO NZ$280 MILLION

* FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION LTD-EXPECTS FULL YEAR OPERATING REVENUE TO BE ABOUT NZ$1.24 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: