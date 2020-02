Feb 21 (Reuters) - Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd:

* SEES FY OPERATING REVENUE TO BE ABOUT NZ$1.2 BILLION

* SEES FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX TO BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT NZ$260 MILLION TO NZ$270 MILLION

* AT THIS STAGE, DO NOT ANTICIPATE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON SUPPLY TO EXISTING CUSTOMERS FROM CORONAVIRUS

* SEEN AN INCREASE IN DEMAND FROM CHINA RELATED TO COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* SEEN BETTER-THAN-EXPECTED SALES IN HOMECARE PRODUCT GROUP AND STRONG GROWTH OUR HOSPITAL PRODUCT GROUP