June 20 (Reuters) - FISKARS OYJ ABP

* JAANA TUOMINEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF FISKARS CORPORATION

* TUOMINEN ‍WILL START IN POSITION ON JANUARY 1, 2018, AT LATEST​

* ‍JAANA TUOMINEN JOINS FISKARS FROM PAULIG GROUP WHERE SHE HAS WORKED SINCE 2008 AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)