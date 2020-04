BRIEF-Fiskars To Reduce Working Hours Of Office Personnel Due To COVID-19

April 14 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp:

* FISKARS GROUP TO REDUCE WORKING HOURS OF OFFICE PERSONNEL DUE TO COVID-19

* CONTINUES TO TAKE PROACTIVE STEPS TO MITIGATE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS OPERATIONS GLOBALLY

* IN TOTAL, APPROXIMATELY 1,500 EMPLOYEES GLOBALLY ARE EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED BY THESE PLANS.

* IN FINLAND, FISKARS WILL BEGIN EMPLOYEE CONSULTATIONS ON TEMPORARY LAYOFFS FOR A MAXIMUM OF 90 DAYS, IMPACTING 404 EMPLOYEES IN COUNTRY.

* WORKING HOURS ARE PLANNED TO BE REDUCED AMONG OFFICE PERSONNEL, SUBJECT TO LOCAL LEGISLATION

* CONSUMER DEMAND IN FISKARS GROUP'S KEY MARKETS IN SOME CATEGORIES HAS BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED.