BRIEF-Fiskars To Temporarily Close Stores In Finland, Initiates Employee Consultations

March 30 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp:

* FISKARS IS PLANNING TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS STORES IN FINLAND, INITIATES EMPLOYEE CONSULTATIONS

* PLANNED TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WOULD BE FOR A MAXIMUM OF 90 DAYS AND IMPACT PERSONNEL IN RETAIL STORES, FACTORIES AND DISTRIBUTION CENTERS IN FINLAND, AFFECTING 740 EMPLOYEES

* FISKARS GROUP HAS MADE DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS STORES IN FINLAND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IMPACTS PEOPLE'S EVERYDAY AND HAS A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CONSUMER DEMAND IN FISKARS KEY MARKETS