BRIEF-Fiskars Withdraws 2020 Guidance Due To Coronavirus

March 19 (Reuters) - Fiskars Oyj Abp:

* FISKARS CORPORATION COMPARABLE EBITA UNLIKELY TO INCREASE IN 2020 DUE TO THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* FISKARS CORPORATION WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE ON OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* DUE TO CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK, COMPARABLE EBITA IS UNLIKELY TO INCREASE IN 2020

* AS SITUATION EVOLVES RAPIDLY, IT IS TOO EARLY TO MAKE REASONED ESTIMATES ON POTENTIAL IMPACT

* WE HAVE STARTED TO SEE AN IMPACT ON DEMAND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WE ARE FACING AN UNFORESEEN SITUATION AND ARE TAKING ALL MEASURES TO DEAL WITH OUTBREAK AS IT EVOLVES