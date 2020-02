BRIEF-Fiske Says Has Identified Understatement Of Net Assets For FY Ended 31 May 2019

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Fiske PLC:

* POSITIVE RESTATEMENT OF ACCOUNTS

* HAS IDENTIFIED AN UNDERSTATEMENT OF NET ASSETS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2019

* UNDERSTATEMENT AMOUNTS TO APPROXIMATELY £530,000, WHICH REPRESENTS CIRCA 7% OF REPORTED NET ASSETS OF COMPANY AS AT 31 MAY 2019

* CONFIRMS THAT THERE IS NO IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION NOR IS THERE ANY IMPACT ON CLIENT MONEY OR ASSET POSITIONS OF ITS CLIENTS.

* EXPECTED THAT LOSS BEFORE TAX FOR YEAR TO 31 MAY 2019 WILL BE REDUCED BY ABOUT £260,000

* MISSTATEMENT DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PROCESS AFFECTING WAY IN WHICH DATA FROM ITS SYSTEMS WAS INTERPRETED FOR ACCOUNTING PURPOSES

* UNDERSTATED AMOUNT HAS ACCUMULATED OVER A PERIOD FROM APRIL 2016 DUE PRIMARILY TO AN OVER ACCRUAL OF CREDITORS AND PROVISIONS