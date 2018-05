May 18 (Reuters) - Fission Uranium Corp:

* FISSION ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* FISSION URANIUM CORP - JIANHUA XING HAS RESIGNED AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CORPORATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* FISSION URANIUM CORP - DESHAO CHEN HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* FISSION URANIUM CORP - CGN MINING HAS NOMINATED DESHAO TO REPLACE JIANHUA XING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: