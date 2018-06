June 12 (Reuters) - FIT Biotech Oy:

* REG-FIT BIOTECH OY: FIRST EHVA CLINICAL TRIAL AUTHORIZATION GRANTED FOR TESTING FIT-06

* SWISS MEDICAL AUTHORITIES HAVE GRANTED EUROPEAN HIV VACCINE ALLIANCE (EHVA) PERMISSION TO START A PHASE I/II CLINICAL TRIAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)