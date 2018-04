BRIEF-Fitbit Announces Global Availability Of Fitbit Versa

April 16 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc:

* FITBIT ANNOUNCES GLOBAL AVAILABILITY OF FITBIT VERSA

* FITBIT INC - ANNOUNCED AVAILABILITY OF FITBIT VERSA AT MAJOR RETAILERS WORLDWIDE FOR $199.95

* FITBIT INC - FEMALE HEALTH TRACKING COMING TO ENTIRE FITBIT PLATFORM STARTING IN MAY

* FITBIT INC - FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S.

* FITBIT INC - QUICK REPLIES TO MOBILE DEVICE MESSAGES AVAILABLE FOR ANDROID USERS IN MAY