March 13 (Reuters) - Fitbit Inc:

* FITBIT LAUNCHES FITBIT ACE, INSPIRES HEALTHY HABITS FOR KIDS AND MAKES FITNESS FUN FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

* FITBIT INC - ‍FITBIT ACE AVAILABLE FOR PRESALE MARCH 13 ON FITBIT.COM FOR $99.95​

* FITBIT INC - ‍ACE WILL BE AVAILABLE IN STORES WORLDWIDE IN Q2 2018​