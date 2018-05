BRIEF-Fitbit Q1 GAAP Loss Per Share $0.34

Fitbit Inc:

* SEES Q2 2018 REVENUE DOWN ABOUT 19 PERCENT

* Q1 REVENUE $248 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $247.3 MILLION

* Q1 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.17

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.19 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP BASIC NET LOSS PER SHARE IN RANGE OF $0.27 TO $0.23

* SEES Q2 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE OF APPROXIMATELY 5%

* FOR 2018 EXPECT FREE CASH FLOW TO DECLINE LESS THAN REVENUE AND EXPECT TO BREAKEVEN FOR 2018

* EXPECT SMARTWATCH REVENUE TO BECOME MAJORITY OF REVENUE IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.29, REVENUE VIEW $1.48 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S