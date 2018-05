May 4 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH AFFIRMS ARGENTINA AT ‘B’; REVISES OUTLOOK TO STABLE

* FITCH ON ARGENTINA SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

* FITCH SAYS REVISION OF ARGENTINA’S OUTLOOK REFLECTS MACROECONOMIC POLICY FRICTIONS, POLITICAL HEADWINDS THAT HAVE INTENSIFIED BEYOND FITCH’S PRIOR EXPECTATIONS

* FITCH SAYS ARGENTINA'S RATING REFLECTS HIGH INFLATION & ECONOMIC VOLATILITY, A WEAK ALBEIT IMPROVED EXTERNAL LIQUIDITY POSITION, AMONG OTHERS