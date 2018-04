April 18 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH AFFIRMS ARUBA’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; REVISES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE

* FITCH ON ARUBA SAYS RATING OUTLOOK HAS BEEN REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* FITCH ON ARUBA SAYS NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS SUBSTANTIAL DEVIATION FROM FISCAL DEFICIT TARGETS, RESULTING IN HIGHER GOVERNMENT DEBT LEVELS, AMONG OTHERS

* FITCH ON ARUBA SAYS A DELAY TO ST. NICOLAS OIL REFINERY CONVERSION PROJECT ALTERS NEAR-TERM OUTLOOK FOR ECONOMY AND PUBLIC FINANCES Source text for Eikon: