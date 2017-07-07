FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 7, 2017 / 4:20 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Bolivia at 'BB-'; outlook stable

* Fitch says Bolivia​'s ‍stable outlook reflects Fitch's view that authorities will be able to contain on-going erosion in fiscal, external balance sheets

* Fitch says ‍bolivia's ratings are supported by "strong" external balance sheet, economic growth, and moderate public debt burden

* Fitch on Bolivia - ‍indicators of solvency, asset quality and profitability in banking sector remain sound ​

* Fitch says expects Bolivia's fiscal deficit will rise back to higher levels in 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.