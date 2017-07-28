FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Fitch affirms France at 'AA', outlook stable​
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 8:29 PM / 18 days ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms France at 'AA', outlook stable​

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch affirms France at 'AA'; outlook stable​

* Fitch says fiscal metrics remain France's key rating weakness​

* Victory of Macron over Marine Le Pen in May presidential election removed risk of a near-term political shock to France and wider Europe​

* France's ratings balance wealthy economy, macro-financial stability , with a high general government debt/GDP ratio and fiscal deficits ​

* Forecast France to be one of few Eurozone sovereigns whose debt-GDP burdens will still be rising from this year​

* Expects unwinding of favourable conditions, particularly low oil prices, to weigh modestly on France's current account balance​ ‍in 2017-2019 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

