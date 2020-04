April 21 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH AFFIRMS GHANA AT ‘B’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH SAYS AFFIRMATION OF ‘B’ RATING REFLECTS FITCH’S EXPECTATION OF A SWIFT RECOVERY AFTER CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC SHOCK

* FITCH SAYS AFFIRMATION OF GHANA’S RATING REFLECTS EXPECTATION OF AVAILABILITY OF ADDITIONAL FISCAL AND EXTERNAL FINANCING OPTIONS TO SOVEREIGN

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WILL CAUSE A SHOCK TO GHANA’S NEAR-TERM GROWTH AND FISCAL OUTTURNS Source text for Eikon: