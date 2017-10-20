FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Italy at 'BBB'; outlook stable​
#Market News
October 20, 2017 / 8:20 PM

BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Italy at 'BBB'; outlook stable​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch affirms Italy at ‘BBB’; outlook stable​

* Fitch says ‍economic activity has gained momentum but Fitch continues to view Italy’s medium-term growth prospects as weak​

* Fitch - ‍Italy’s rating supported by diversified, high value-added economy, GNI per capita, governance, human development indicators stronger than peer group median​

* Fitch on Italy says ‍Italian banking sector challenged by high level of non-performing loans, alongside weak profitability Source text for Eikon:

