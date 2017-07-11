FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Kenya at 'B+' outlook negative​
#Market News
July 11, 2017 / 12:16 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Kenya at 'B+' outlook negative​

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) -

* ‍Fitch affirms Kenya at 'b+'; outlook negative​

* Fitch says ‍'b+' ratings reflect Kenya's solid growth record, strong medium-term growth potential, and favourable business environment​

* ‍Fitch says it does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to positive rating action​ on Kenya

* Fitch says ‍kenya's ratings are constrained by kenya's low gdp per capita, sizeable current account and budget deficits, and political risks​

* ‍Fitch on Kenya says "slowing credit growth and uncertainty around august elections are also weighing on economy"​ Source text for Eikon:

