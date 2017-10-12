BRIEF-Fitch affirms Korea at 'AA-'; outlook stable‍​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fitch on Korea:

* affirms Korea at ‘AA-'; outlook stable‍​

* ratings on Korea balances robust external finances and strong macroeconomic performance with geopolitical risk related to relationship with North Korea

* Fitch says ‍affirmation of ratings, nonetheless, is in line with Fitch’s belief that an outright war on Korean peninsula will be averted​

* ‍expects GDP growth to be close to potential at 2.7% for 2017, 2.8% for 2018 and 2.6% for 2019​

* Fitch on South Korea says ‍geopolitical risk resulting from longstanding standoff on Korean peninsula continues to weigh on rating​