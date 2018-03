BRIEF-Fitch Affirms Malaysia At 'A-'; Outlook Stable‍​

March 28 (Reuters) -

* FITCH AFFIRMS MALAYSIA AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE‍​

* FITCH SAYS MALAYSIA’S POSITIVE GROWTH MOMENTUM SHOULD CONTINUE IN 2018 AND 2019 UNDER ITS BASELINE OF A STRONG EXTERNAL ENVIRONMENT

* FITCH SAYS GENERAL ELECTION IS DUE BY AUGUST IN MALAYSIA, BUT IT IS UNLIKELY IN ITS VIEW TO LEAD TO SIGNIFICANT SHIFT IN DIRECTION OF ECONOMIC POLICY

* FITCH SAYS DOWNSIDE RISKS TO MALAYSIA'S ECONOMY STEM FROM THREATS OF TRADE PROTECTIONISM AND TIGHTER GLOBAL MONETARY CONDITIONS Source text : bit.ly/2E1cwHv