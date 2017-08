July 17 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* Fitch affirms NewYork State's 'AA+' IDR and related bond ratings; Outlook stable​

* ‍New York State's IDR reflects considerable economic resources, growth prospects, strong ability to control budget, responsive budget management​

* Fitch says ‍natural pace of New York's spending growth likely to be marginally above revenue growth over time requiring ongoing budget management