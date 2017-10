Sept 29 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Norway sovereign ratings at AAA; stable outlook

* Fitch on Norway - ‍Expect recently adopted macro-prudential measures will help stabilise housing market and lead to a gradual price soft landing ​ ‍​

* Fitch says Norway’s rating, stable outlooks reflect sovereign’s strong balance sheet, current account surpluses, among others Source text: