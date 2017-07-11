FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'​
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2017 / 11:36 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'​

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'​

* ‍fitch says has affirmed Republic of Congo's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'​

* ‍Fitch on Republic of Congo - country ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs at 'B'​

* Fitch says ‍republic of Congo's rating reflects large fiscal & external deficits caused by a limited policy response to fall in oil prices among other factors

* ‍fitch on Congo - ‍Fitch expects tight financing conditions brought about by drop in oil prices in 2014 to persist over coming two years​ Source text for Eikon:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.