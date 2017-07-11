BRIEF-‍Fitch affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'​

July 11 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Affirms Republic of Congo at 'CCC'​

* ‍fitch says has affirmed Republic of Congo's long-term foreign- and local-currency issuer default ratings (IDRs) at 'CCC'​

* ‍Fitch on Republic of Congo - country ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and short-term foreign- and local-currency IDRs at 'B'​

* Fitch says ‍republic of Congo's rating reflects large fiscal & external deficits caused by a limited policy response to fall in oil prices among other factors

* ‍fitch on Congo - ‍Fitch expects tight financing conditions brought about by drop in oil prices in 2014 to persist over coming two years​