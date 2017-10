Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fitch :

* ‍Fitch affirms Taiwan at ‘AA-'; Outlook stable​

* ‍Fitch says Taiwan’s ratings supported by its external finances, credible policy framework, supportive business environment, high governance standards​

* ‍Fitch says it sees Taiwan’s large banking sector as a risk to its sovereign balance sheet​

* ‍Fitch, on Taiwan, says it “Believes a significant deterioration in cross-strait relations over next two to three years is unlikely”​ Source text for Eikon: