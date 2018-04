BRIEF-Fitch Affirms United Kingdom At 'Aa'; Outlook Negative

April 27 (Reuters) -

* FITCH AFFIRMS UNITED KINGDOM AT ‘AA’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS UK’S RATINGS BALANCE A HIGH-INCOME, DIVERSIFIED AND ADVANCED ECONOMY AGAINST COMPARATIVELY HIGH PUBLIC INDEBTEDNESS

* FITCH SAYS “STERLING’S RESERVE CURRENCY STATUS, DEEP CAPITAL MARKETS AND STRONG GOVERNANCE INDICATORS” FURTHER SUPPORT UK’S RATINGS

* FITCH SAYS UK’S RATINGS PREDICATED ON BASE CASE “THERE WILL BE A SMOOTH TRANSITION FOLLOWING UK’S DEPARTURE FROM EUROPEAN UNION (EU) NEXT MARCH”

* FITCH SAYS UK’S NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS “CONTINUED, ALBEIT REDUCED, DOWNSIDE RISKS OF AN ACRIMONIOUS AND DISRUPTIVE EXIT FROM EU”

* FITCH SAYS UK'S EXIT FROM EU WOULD HAVE NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES FOR UK TRADE, INVESTMENT AND ECONOMIC PROSPECTS IN SHORT TO MEDIUM TERM