BRIEF-Fitch Comments On Impact Of NAFTA Repeal On Mexican Sectors

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH SAYS MEXICAN SECTORS AT HIGHEST RISK TO NEGATIVE CREDIT PRESSURE IN POST-NAFTA FRAMEWORK WOULD INCLUDE AUTO PARTS, DIVERSIFIED MANUFACTURING

* ‍FITCH SAYS MEXICAN SECTORS AT HIGHEST RISK TO NEGATIVE CREDIT PRESSURE IN A POST-NAFTA FRAMEWORK WOULD ALSO INCLUDE REAL ESTATE AND RETAIL COMPANIES​

* ‍FITCH SAYS A STRUCTURAL MEXICAN PESO DEVALUATION AND SLOWDOWN IN GROWTH OF MEXICO‘S ECONOMY ARE CONSIDERED LIKELY OUTCOMES SHOULD NAFTA COME TO AN END​

* FITCH SAYS WITH NO ALTERNATIVE DEAL SHOULD NAFTA BE TERMINATED, EXPORT TARIFF GUIDELINES BETWEEN MEXICO, U.S. & CANADA TO LIKELY DEFAULT TO WTO RULES

* ‍FITCH SAYS MEXICO, U.S. FEDERAL-LEVEL ELECTIONS IN JULY & NOV RESPECTIVELY COULD MAKE REACHING A DEAL ON NAFTA, RATIFYING IT MORE DIFFICULT​