Sept 21 (Reuters) -

* FITCH AFFIRMS SWITZERLAND AT ‘AAA’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* FITCH SAYS DO NOT EXPECT SWISS NATIONAL BANK TO TIGHTEN MONETARY POLICY BEFORE NEXT YEAR

* FITCH SAYS DO NOT ENVISAGE TAX REFORM TO HAVE AN ADVERSE IMPACT ON SWITZERLAND'S ATTRACTIVENESS FOR CORPORATE INVESTMENTS