BRIEF-Fitch Downgrades Gabon To 'Ccc'

April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH DOWNGRADES GABON TO ‘CCC’

* FITCH SAYS DOWNGRADE OF GABON’S RATINGS REFLECTS RISKS TO SOVEREIGN DEBT REPAYMENT CAPACITY HAVE RISEN SIGNIFICANTLY

* FITCH, ON GABON, SAYS LIQUIDITY PRESSURES COULD BECOME PARTICULARLY HIGH IN JUNE 2020

* FITCH SAYS LIQUIDITY PRESSURES ARE FURTHER EXACERBATED BY GABON’S WEAK PUBLIC FINANCE MANAGEMENT

* FITCH SAYS ADDITIONAL NEAR-TERM DOWNSIDE RISKS TO GROWTH COULD ARISE IF A LOCKDOWN TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS WAS PUT IN PLACE IN GABON

* FITCH SAYS PRESSURE ON GABON GOVERNMENT SPENDING WILL REMAIN, AND EXERT DOWNWARD PRESSURE ON ECONOMIC ACTIVITY

* FITCH SAYS GABON COULD FACE INSTITUTIONAL AND POLITICAL CHALLENGES TO REFORMS IF OIL PRICES WERE TO REMAIN BELOW USD 55-60 PER BARREL IN MEDIUM TERM

* FITCH SAYS GABON’S FINANCING NEEDS ARE EXPECTED TO NARROW SIGNIFICANTLY IN 2021

* FITCH SAYS GABON'S FLEXIBILITY TO CURB CURRENT EXPENDITURE IS CONSTRAINED BY PRESSURE ON HEALTHCARE SPENDING FROM CORONAVIRUS