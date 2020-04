April 20 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings

* SAYS IT DOWNGRADES HONG KONG’S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING (IDR) TO ‘AA-‘ FROM ‘AA’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* SAYS IT FORECASTS HONG KONG'S REAL GDP TO FALL BY 5% IN 2020, FOLLOWING A 1.2% DECLINE IN 2019 Source text in English: www.fitchratings.com/ (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)