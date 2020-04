BRIEF-Fitch Downgrades South Africa To 'BB' Outlook Negative

April 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH DOWNGRADES SOUTH AFRICA TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

* FITCH SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS PROSPECT OF UPSIDE PRESSURE ON GOVERNMENT DEBT & DOWNSIDE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH GLOBAL SHOCK

* FITCH SAYS DOWNGRADE OF SOUTH AFRICA’S RATINGS A RESULT OF LACK OF CLEAR PATH TOWARDS GOVERNMENT DEBT STABILISATION, EXPECTED IMPACT OF COVID-19 SHOCK

* FITCH SAYS COVID-19 CRISIS, COMBINED WITH A RECESSION IN H2 2019, MEANS SOUTH AFRICA’S GDP IS FORECAST TO CONTRACT BY 3.8% IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS CORONAVIRUS SHOCK ADDS FURTHER PRESSURE ON SOUTH AFRICA’S PUBLIC FINANCES

* FITCH SAYS DESPITE SEVERE DISRUPTION IN GLOBAL FINANCIAL MARKETS, FITCH DOES NOT EXPECT ACUTE PROBLEMS IN SOUTH AFRICA’S FISCAL FINANCING

* FITCH SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S CURRENT-ACCOUNT DEFICIT FELL TO 3.0% IN 2019 BUT IS EXPECTED TO DETERIORATE TO 4.7% OF GDP IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS WHILE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS LIKELY TO HIT ASSET QUALITY, CONSIDERS RISK THAT SOUTH AFRICA WILL NEED TO PROVIDE SUPPORT TO BANKING SECTOR AS LOW

* FITCH SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S COUNTRY CEILING; DOWNGRADE; BB+

* FITCH SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S SENIOR UNSECURED; LONG TERM RATING; DOWNGRADE; BB

* FITCH SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S SHORT TERM ISSUER DEFAULT RATING; AFFIRMED; B

* FITCH SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S LOCAL CURRENCY LONG TERM ISSUER DEFAULT RATING; DOWNGRADE; BB

* FITCH SAYS SOUTH AFRICA’S LOCAL CURRENCY SHORT TERM ISSUER DEFAULT RATING; AFFIRMED; B Source text for Eikon: