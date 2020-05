May 12 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* FITCH DOWNGRADES TUNISIA TO ‘B’; OUTLOOK STABLE

* DOWNGRADE REFLECTS AGGRAVATION IN TUNISIA’S PERSISTENT MACROECONOMIC IMBALANCES AND DETERIORATION IN EXTERNAL AND PUBLIC DEBT TRAJECTORIES

* TUNISIA’S ECONOMY TO WITNESS ITS SHARPEST CONTRACTION ON RECORD IN 2020; CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT (CAD) WILL FAIL TO NARROW

* PANDEMIC-RELATED SHOCK TO CAUSE FIRST DETERIORATION IN TUNISIA'S BUDGET BALANCE IN FOUR YEARS