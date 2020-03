BRIEF-Fitch Downgrades UK To 'Aa-' Negative Outlook

March 27 (Reuters) -

* FITCH DOWNGRADES UK TO ‘AA-‘; NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

* FITCH SAYS HAS DOWNGRADED UNITED KINGDOM’S LONG-TERM ISSUER DEFAULT RATINGS TO ‘AA-‘FROM ‘AA’

* FITCH SAYS DOWNGRADE REFLECTS SIGNIFICANT WEAKENING OF UK’S PUBLIC FINANCES CAUSED BY IMPACT OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK AND FISCAL LOOSENING STANCE

* FITCH SAYS UK’S NEGATIVE OUTLOOK REFLECTS VIEW THAT REVERSING DETERIORATION IN FISCAL METRICS BEYOND 2020 WILL NOT BE A POLITICAL PRIORITY FOR UK GOVERNMENT

* FITCH SAYS DOWNGRADE REFLECTS DAMAGE TO UK ECONOMY CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK & UNCERTAINTY REGARDING POST-BREXIT UK-EU TRADE RELATIONSHIP

* FITCH SAYS COMMENSURATE & NECESSARY POLICY RESPONSE TO CONTAIN COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO RESULT IN SHARP RISE IN UK GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEFICIT & DEBT RATIOS

* FITCH SAYS UNCERTAINTY AROUND UK’S FUTURE TRADE RELATIONSHIP WITH EU COULD CONSTRAIN STRENGTH OF POST-CRISIS ECONOMIC RECOVERY

* FITCH SAYS UNDER MUCH-REVISED BASELINE FORECAST THAT REFLECTS LOCKDOWN MEASURES ACROSS UK, FITCH NOW ESTIMATE UK GDP COULD FALL BY CLOSE TO 4% IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS UNDER FITCH’S BASELINE, ESTIMATE UK’S GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEFICIT WILL INCREASE TO AROUND 9% IN 2021 FROM 2.1% OF GDP IN 2019

* FITCH SAYS ESTIMATE UK’S CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME WILL COST 1.3% OF GDP, ASSUMING 4.7 MILLION EMPLOYEES SUPPORTED OVER 3-MONTH SCHEME DURATION

* FITCH SAYS DOWNSIDE CASE, INCLUDING SECOND WAVE OF INFECTIONS, WOULD SEE AN EVEN LARGER DECLINE IN UK’S OUTPUT IN 2020 AND WEAKER RECOVERY IN 2021

* FITCH SAYS STRENGTH OF UK’S RECOVERY IS SUBJECT TO LINGERING BREXIT UNCERTAINTY, AS FINAL SHAPE OF ANY FUTURE TRADE DEAL WITH EU REMAINS UNKNOWN

* FITCH SAYS ESTIMATES UK’S WHOLE COVID-19 RESPONSE FISCAL PACKAGE WILL COST 4.4% OF GDP IN 2020

* FITCH SAYS FOR 2021, FITCH DOES NOT INCLUDE ANY FURTHER DISCRETIONARY FISCAL EASING BUT EXPECT UPWARD PRESSURES ON UK’S SPENDING TO PERSIST

* FITCH SAYS UK’S GENERAL GOVERNMENT DEBT WILL RISE TO 94% AND 98% IN 2020 AND 2021, RESPECTIVELY, FROM 84.5% IN 2019

* FITCH SAYS OVER MEDIUM TERM, EXPECT UK’S PUBLIC DEBT TO PEAK AT WELL ABOVE 100% OF GDP BEYOND 2025 ASSUMING GRADUAL REDUCTION IN FISCAL DEFICITS

* FITCH SAYS UK’S RATINGS BALANCE A HIGH INCOME, DIVERSIFIED AND ADVANCED ECONOMY AGAINST HIGH AND RISING PUBLIC SECTOR INDEBTEDNESS

* FITCH SAYS UNLIKELY THAT REDUCING PUBLIC DEFICIT, DEBT LEVELS WILL BE PRIORITY FOR UK GOVERNMENT, GIVEN PUBLIC FINANCES DIRECTION SHOWN IN MARCH 2020 BUDGET

* FITCH SAYS SWIFT & COORDINATED MACROECONOMIC POLICY RESPONSE BY UK TREASURY & BANK OF ENGLAND SHOULD LIMIT SECOND-ROUND EFFECTS OF INITIAL SHOCK

* FITCH SAYS UK’S SHORT TERM ISSUER DEFAULT RATING; AFFIRMED; F1+

* FITCH SAYS UK’S LOCAL CURRENCY SHORT TERM ISSUER DEFAULT RATING; AFFIRMED; F1+

* FITCH SAYS UK’S COUNTRY CEILING; AFFIRMED; AAA

* FITCH SAYS UK'S LOCAL CURRENCY LONG TERM ISSUER DEFAULT RATING; DOWNGRADE; AA-