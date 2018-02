Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fitch:‍

* FITCH SAYS FAILURE OF LATVIA‘S THIRD-LARGEST BANK “DOES NOT APPEAR TO JEOPARDISE” COUNTRY‘S SOVEREIGN CREDIT FUNDAMENTALS​

* ‍FITCH SAYS EARLY SIGNS OF THE BANK FALLOUT ARE THAT DEPOSIT FLIGHT HAS NOT SPREAD TO OTHER BANKS OF LATVIA​

* ‍FITCH SAYS IT DOES NOT EXPECT ABLV'S FAILURE TO AFFECT GOVERNMENT FINANCES MATERIALLY​