22 days ago
BRIEF-Fitch on Emerging European Sovereign's says political risks seem relatively contained
July 24, 2017 / 9:13 AM

BRIEF-Fitch on Emerging European Sovereign's says political risks seem relatively contained

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Fitch on Emerging European Sovereign's:

* Fitch says ramp-up of disbursements of EU funds and strengthening of key western European trade partners are bolstering growth in central and eastern Europe

* Fitch says recovery in Russia continues to gain traction

* Fitch says recent changes to ruling coalitions in Bulgaria & Croatia, new government in Romania, and elections in Czech Republic are not expected to change economic policy

* Fitch on emerging European Sovereign's says political risks seem relatively contained Source bit.ly/2uPk6Vg

